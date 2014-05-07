REFILE-INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
May 7 Talisman Energy Inc, Canada's No.5 independent oil and gas producer, posted a first-quarter profit and said production rose 6 percent.
The company, which lists activist shareholder Carl Icahn as one of its largest investors, posted a net income of $491 million, or 47 cents per share, compared with a loss of $213 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Production averaged 360,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
* Savanna reiterates support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp and rejection of the inferior total offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.