Aug 1 Talisman Energy Inc has no plans for a more extensive alliance with Sinopec Corp beyond the Chinese state-owned company's $1.5 billion acquisition of 49 percent of Talisman's North Sea assets, Chief Executive John Manzoni said on Wednesday.

In a conference call, Manzoni also said Sinopec had not expressed a desire for a larger interest in the North Sea business. The companies announced the deal last week. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)