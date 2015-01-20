Jan 20 North Sea oil and gas field operator
Talisman Sinopec Energy UK said it would cut 300 jobs due to
falling production levels and rising operating costs hurt by low
oil prices.
The company said the number represented a split between 100
employees and 200 contractor positions.
The company also introduced immediate reductions in
contractor rates.
Talisman Sinopec Energy UK is a joint venture between
Canada's Talisman Energy Inc and Addax Petroleum UK
Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Petrochemical
Corporation (Sinopec Group).
The company has a total workforce of 3,000.
