Jan 20 North Sea oil and gas field operator
Talisman Sinopec Energy UK said it would cut 300 jobs due to
falling production and rising operating costs in the wake of
plunging oil prices.
Talisman Sinopec becomes the latest company to cut jobs
after oil majors BP and ConocoPhillips cut more
than 500 jobs in the North Sea.
The company said it would be letting 100 regular employees
and 200 contractors go.
Oil prices have dropped almost 60 percent in the last six
months.
The company said it will continue to review its numbers in
the current climate and also introduced immediate reductions in
contractor rates.
Talisman Sinopec Energy UK is a joint venture between
Canada's Talisman Energy Inc and Addax Petroleum UK
Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Petrochemical
Corporation (Sinopec Group).
The company, which is based in Aberdeen, Scotland, has a
total workforce of 3,000.
