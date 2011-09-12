* Q4 rev falls 11 pct to A$26.4 million

* Sees Q1 2012 output in line with Q4 2011

* Q4 sales up 5 pct to 92,416 tons (Follows alerts)

Sept 12 Talison Lithium said its quarterly revenue fell 11 percent hurt by the appreciation of the Australian dollar against the U.S. dollar.

The Perth-based miner also said it expects production of lithium concentrate in the first quarter of 2012 to be in-line with that of the fourth quarter of 2011.

Talison, the biggest producer of lithium in the world by sales, had said in July that it expects production to be constrained at its Greenbushes mine till expansion is completed at the western Australian mine.

Sales revenue for the quarter was A$26.4 million ($27.6 million), hurt by a 21-percent increase in the value of the Australian dollar against the U.S. dollar.

Net income for the quarter was A$7.9 million, or 7 Australian cents, compared with a loss of A$34.4 million, or A$1.12, a year ago.

Talison said it sold 92,416 tons of lithium concentrate in the quarter, compared with 88,208 tons last year.

Lithium carbonate is used in ceramics, batteries and in the pharmaceutical industry. The company also explores lithium at the Salares 7 lithium project in Chile.

Demand for lithium is expected to grow over the next few years, driven by lithium-ion batteries used in mobile technology, energy grid storage and electric vehicles.

Shares of the company closed at C$3.71 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.955 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)