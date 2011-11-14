(Follows alerts)
Nov 14 Australia's Talison Lithium Ltd
, world's biggest producer of lithium by sales, posted a
lower first-quarter profit, hurt by foreign exchange losses.
For the quarter ended Sept. 30, the company's profit fell to
A$1.6 million, or A$1.5 a share, from A$5.8 million, or A$10.8 a
share, a year ago.
Sales revenue rose about 18 percent to A$25.9 million.
Talison said first-quarter results were hurt by a 16 percent
increase in the value of Australian dollar against the U.S.
dollar.
The Perth-based miner also said it expects production of
lithium concentrate in the second quarter of 2012 to be in line
with that of the first quarter.
During fiscal 2012, Talison expects production and sales
volumes to remain constrained until the stage 2 expansion of its
Greenbushes lithium operations in Perth is commissioned in the
fourth quarter.
Demand for lithium carbonate -- used in hybrid vehicles,
computer and smartphone batteries -- is on the rise as countries
try to depend less on crude oil for their energy needs.
Shares of the company closed at C$3.55 on Friday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Esha
Dey)