Feb 10 Lithium producer Talison Lithium reported a marginal rise in quarterly profit due to declining costs, but revenue fell almost a third on shipment delays.

For the second quarter, net income rose to A$5.6 million, or 5.2 cents per share, from A$5.3 million, or 5.4 cents per share, last year.

Cash operating costs fell 10 percent to A$187 per tonne of lithium concentrate, the company said in a statement.

However, the quarter saw revenue dipping 31 percent to A$22.7 million on account of a 23 percent fall in volumes.

The Perth, Australia-based company said it sold only 75,221 tonnes of lithium concentrate during the second quarter, compared with 97,559 tonnes last year, as it was affected by congestion at the Port of Bunbury in western Australia.

Shares of the company, which have more than halved in value over the last 12 months, closed at C$3.11 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.