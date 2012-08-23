EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 24)
BRUSSELS, Feb 24
Aug 23 Rockwood Holdings Inc said it will buy Canadian lithium producer Talison Lithium Ltd for C$724 million in cash to strengthen its Lithium business.
Rockwood said it will pay C$6.50 per Talison share - a 53 percent premium to the stock's Wednesday close on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Feb 24 Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd, a provider of satellite data used for surveillance and communications, said it would buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the satellite imagery market.
UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):