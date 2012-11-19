Nov 19 China's Chengdu Tianqi Industry Group Co
said on Monday it made a formal takeover offer for Talison
Lithium Ltd, valuing the lithium producer at C$806
million ($803.31 million) and topping a friendly deal with
Rockwood Holdings Inc.
The C$7.15-a-share offer, made through Tianqi subsidiary
Windfield Holdings Pty, is 65 Canadian cents a share higher than
the bid from Rockwood, a U.S.-based chemical producer, which
valued Talison at C$724 million.
Closely held Tianqi said last week it had tied up a 15
percent stake in the miner and was planning to make an offer,
boosting Talison's stock.
The company's shares rose nearly 2 percent to C$7.18 on
Monday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock has
gained more than 68 percent since Aug. 22, the day before the
Rockwood deal became public.
Talison, which owns the Greenbushes lithium project in
Western Australia, produces hard rock lithium, primarily for
export to China.
Tianqi, a longtime Talison customer, is the world's largest
hard rock lithium converter and makes a variety of raw materials
for the battery industry.
Demand for lithium batteries has risen in recent years on
the surging market for smartphones, portable electronics, and
hybrid and electric vehicles.