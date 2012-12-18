BRIEF-IDT to acquire Gigpeak for $3.08 per share
* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement
(In Dec. 6 story, corrects name of company to "Rockwood" instead of "Rockwell" in paras 3 and 4)
Dec 6 Talison Lithium Ltd said on Thursday it is now backing a sweetened takeover bid from China's Chengdu Tianqi Industry Group Co, which values the lithium producer at C$847 million ($853.01 million).
Shares of the Perth-based, Toronto-listed miner rose more than 6 percent Thursday morning but were still below the revised Tianqi offer of C$7.50 per share.
The revised bid is higher than Tianqi's earlier offer of C$7.15 per share and 15 percent higher than a competing C$6.50 per share bid from chemical producer Rockwood Holdings Inc , which valued Talison at C$724 million.
The Talison board said it now recommends that shareholders accept the Tianqi offer, in the absence of a new bid from Rockwood.
Talison recently completed an expansion at its flagship project in Australia and now has the capacity to produce nearly two-thirds of current global demand for lithium carbonate, which is used in batteries for technology items like smartphones and hybrid cars.
Shares of Talison were up 6.84 percent at C$7.34 Thursday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.9930 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by John Wallace)
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
BERLIN, Feb 13 Germany will move forward this week with plans to set up a joint fleet of Lockheed Martin Corp C-130J transport planes with France and join a Netherlands-led fleet of Airbus A330 tanker planes, defence ministry sources said on Monday.