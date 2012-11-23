Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Nov 23 Talison Lithium Ltd said China's Chengdu Tianqi Industry Group Co has received Australian regulatory approval for its proposed takeover, two days after rival suitor Rockwood Holdings Inc said it was not interested in a bidding war.
Perth-based, Toronto-listed Talison said on Friday that it adjourned a meeting to vote on Rockwood's offer until Dec. 13.
Talison also said it was continuing discussions with Chengdu on its C$7.15 per-share offer.
Rockwood, a U.S.-based chemical producer, said late on Tuesday that Australian authorities had approved its C$724 million ($725.71 million), or C$6.50 per-share, takeover.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Canada's Enbridge Inc and Spectra Energy Corp have won U.S. antitrust approval for a $28 billion merger that will create the largest North American energy infrastructure company.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Energy infrastructure firms Enbridge Inc and Spectra Energy Corp have agreed to settle charges their merger would hurt competition in the market for gas pipeline transportation in three areas off the Louisiana coast, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.