Nov 21 Nov 21 Chengdu Tianqi: * Chengdu tianqi agrees to acquire additional shares in Talison Lithium * Chengdu tianqi - to purchase 4,434,371 shares in Talison Lithium representing 3.88 percent of the issued and outstanding shares * Chengdu tianqi - upon firb approval being received, tianqi will own 22.9 million shares or 19.99% of Talison Lithium