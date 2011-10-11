UPDATE 2-Confident Rio Tinto hands back cash as iron ore booms
* Underlying earnings up 12 pct (Recasts, adds analyst comments)
Oct 11 Talison Lithium sold 53 percent more lithium concentrate in the first-quarter, helped by strong demand for the product from electric vehicle battery makers.
The Perth-based company, however, expects sales volume to remain constrained till its production capacity is expanded in the fourth quarter.
Quarterly production rose 12 percent to 90,708 tonnes of lithium concentrate. Sales volume rose 53 percent to 80,315 tonnes of lithium concentrate, the company said in a statement.
Talison Lithium has been producing lithium concentrate from Greenbushes, located in southwest Australia, for over 25 years, and explores for lithium in Salares, in Chile's Atacama desert.
The company's shares, which are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, closed at C$2.98 on Friday. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Freeport-McMoRan Inc has warned it will scale back activities at its Indonesian copper mine, an official at Indonesia's main copper smelter, PT Smelting, said on Wednesday, amid a worker strike and other issues.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian share markets hovered below four-month highs on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as doubts over the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump and a looming election in France sapped investors' confidence.