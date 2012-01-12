Jan 12 Talison Lithium said
quarterly lithium concentrate sales fell 23 percent, hurt by
congestion at the Port of Bunbury in western Australia.
The Perth, Australia-based company said it sold 75,221
tonnes of lithium concentrate during the second quarter,
compared with 97,559 tonnes last year.
Talison said the congestion at the port delayed the shipment
of about 38,000 tonnes of lithium concentrate to January.
For October-December, the company's lithium concentrate
production rose 7 percent to 89,015 tonnes.
Toronto-listed Talison, one of the world's top producers of
lithum, said the shipment delay would not affect its 2012 fiscal
year sales.
On Dec. 22, the company said it expected congestion at the
Port of Bunbury to affect lithium concentrate shipment and
reduce sales for the December quarter.
Shares of the company closed at C$3.27 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)