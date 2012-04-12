April 12 Lithium producer Talison Lithium's third-quarter sales rose 15 percent, helped by higher output.

The Perth, Australia-based company reported quarterly sales of 111,896 tonnes of lithium concentrate, up from 97,001 tonnes of lithium concentrate in the year-ago period.

Talison sold lithium for an average price of $340 per tonne, 12 percent above last year.

Production rose 6 percent to 93,563 tonnes of lithium concentrate.

Talison said production at its flagship Greenbushes in Western Australia will be shut down for about two weeks during May for expansion work. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)