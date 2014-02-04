LONDON Feb 4 Telecoms group TalkTalk
said its connected TV service was on track for about 1 million
subscribers by the end of March after it signed up 175,000 net
new customers in the third quarter, taking its base to 732,000.
TalkTalk launched its TV service 18 months ago, competing
with established players BSkyB and Virgin, and a
revitalised offer from BT, which has boosted its sports
content with Premier league football.
"We are extremely pleased with the take up of TV," Chief
Executive Dido Harding said in an interview.
"We have seen accelerating momentum through the quarter and
we are on track to have nearly a million TV customers by the end
of the financial year."
Harding said the group was not targeting people that had
comprehensive pay-TV offers, but those looking for a cheaper
offer with some additional channel choices, particularly in
family entertainment, and catch-up services.
The company has also announced a wholesale deal with BSkyB,
which enables its customers to pay 9.99 pounds for a day pass
for sports content, she said. The deal will also help Sky recoup
some of the cost of its sports rights.
Harding said a similar deal with BT was not on the cards.
"The value that BT place on that content and the value that we
and our customers do is something quite different, so I'm not
expecting a deal anytime soon."
Earlier on Tuesday, TalkTalk reported a 5.1 percent rise in
total revenue to 436 million pounds ($712 million) for the third
quarter. It added 7,000 net broadband customers, excluding just
over 100,000 customers that migrated from a Post Office
contract.
Its shares reversed early gains and were down 1.4 percent at
306 pence by 1538 GMT.