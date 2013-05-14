By Ben Klayman
| ANN ARBOR, Mich.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. May 14 Cars that "talk" to
each other to avoid crashes or traffic jams, like those being
tested here, will save lives but the cost of the systems will
determine consumers' acceptance of such technology, the U.S.
transportation secretary said on Tuesday.
"These are definitely safer vehicles. At what cost though?"
Ray LaHood told reporters at a connected-vehicle conference in
Ann Arbor, Michigan. "To me, that's what the bottom line's going
to be. Safety has a cost and we're going to have to make that
judgment."
LaHood declined to estimate what the cost of the technology
that allows vehicles to communicate with each other and
surrounding infrastructure would need to be to attract wide
adoption by consumers.
"It will be up to car manufacturers to help us figure out
what the cost of all this is going to be," LaHood, the outgoing
transportation chief, said at a University of Michigan
Transportation Research Institute conference.
Since last August, U.S. officials have been testing a fleet
of "talking" cars in Ann Arbor that may help American drivers
avoid crashes and traffic jams.
The U.S. Department of Transportation and the University of
Michigan fitted almost 3,000 cars, trucks, buses and motorcycles
with wireless devices that track other vehicles' speed and
location, alert drivers to congestion, or change a traffic light
to green.
Vehicle-to-vehicle communication may help avoid or reduce
the severity of four out of five crashes that occur when a
driver is not impaired, U.S. regulators have said.
Results from the study will help the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration decide whether the technology
should be mandatory. A decision on such a rule will not be made
until the testing in completed in August, officials have said.
LaHood said transportation officials have been studying the
first six months of data from the test, but he does not expect
any conclusions for about a year. He said the technology has
operated just as officials expected.
Officials in the test program said about 8 billion
transmissions between vehicles and infrastructure have been sent
since the test in Ann Arbor began.
The road test in Ann Arbor, a college town of nearly 28
square miles (73 square kilometres), is the largest of its kind
and cost $25 million. Eight major automakers, including General
Motors Co and Toyota Motor Corp, supplied the
cars.
The vehicles in the test can communicate with roadside
devices in 29 areas in Ann Arbor. If conditions are safe, the
vehicles can change the traffic light to green or let the driver
know if a light is about to change.
Connected vehicle systems use a technology similar to Wifi
called dedicated short range communication, which is unlikely to
be vulnerable to interference, U.S. officials said.
The cars can track other cars' location and speed. They can
also determine if a driver is braking or turning the wheel.
Details such as the license number or VIN number are not shared.
The road test represents the second phase of the
transportation department's connected vehicle safety program. In
a study conducted in 2011 and early 2012, the department found
that nine out of 10 drivers had a "highly favorable" opinion of
vehicle-to-vehicle technology. LaHood said he assumed there
would be a third phase in the testing.