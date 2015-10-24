LONDON Oct 24 British broadband provider TalkTalk said on Saturday it did not believe the authors of a cyberattack against it this week would be able to steal money from its customers.

The firm said on Friday it had received a ransom demand from an unidentified party claiming responsibility for the cyber attack that may have led to the theft of personal data from its more than 4 million customers.

"We now expect the amount of financial information that may have been accessed to be materially lower than initially believed and would on its own not enable a criminal to take money from your account," the firm said in a statement.

