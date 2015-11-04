LONDON Nov 4 British lawmakers will hold an
inquiry into the circumstances surrounding a cyber attack on
telecoms firm TalkTalk, which was initially thought to
have put the private details of over 4 million customers at
risk.
The Culture, Media and Sport Committee said on Wednesday
that they were concerned about how companies store and secure
customer information online and wanted to investigate the
robustness of measures put in place by telecoms and internet
companies.
British police on Tuesday made a fourth arrest in connection
with the attack on TalkTalk in October, which the company said
had leaked the bank details of more than 20,000 customers, fewer
than first thought.
The committee said in a statement it expected to hear
evidence later this month.
