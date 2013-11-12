LONDON Nov 12 Talktalk Telecom Group said 167,000 customers took its TV service in the second quarter, putting it on track for nearly 1 million by end-March 2014, and enabling it to raise full-year revenue growth guidance to at least 3 percent from 2 percent.

The British company, which now offers a "quad play" of broadband, fixed line and mobile telecoms and TV, said it had 5,000 net broadband adds in the quarter, when its bigger rivals BT and BSkyB heavily spent on marketing around sports programming.