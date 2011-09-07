DUBLIN, Sept 7 Britain's TalkTalk Telecom is closing its customer services unit in Ireland within 30 days with the loss of 575 jobs, the company said on Wednesday.

TalkTalk said it would outsource most of the work that was based in Waterford, in southeastern Ireland, to Transcom, Wipro and CCi as well as to its own UK sites.

"Waterford is our only site that operates with the Euro, and the proposed change will therefore also limit our exposure to exchange rate fluctuations," the company said in a statement.

The group said the majority of its dealings with customers were also now online, and call volumes across all of its contact centres were down 40 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins)