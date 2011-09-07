DUBLIN, Sept 7 Britain's TalkTalk Telecom
is closing its customer services unit in Ireland within
30 days with the loss of 575 jobs, the company said on
Wednesday.
TalkTalk said it would outsource most of the work that was
based in Waterford, in southeastern Ireland, to Transcom, Wipro
and CCi as well as to its own UK sites.
"Waterford is our only site that operates with the Euro, and
the proposed change will therefore also limit our exposure to
exchange rate fluctuations," the company said in a statement.
The group said the majority of its dealings with customers
were also now online, and call volumes across all of its contact
centres were down 40 percent from a year ago.
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins)