TalkTalk's finance chief to step down later this year​

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - TalkTalk Telecom said on Monday that Chief Financial Officer Iain Torrens intends to step down from the board later this year and will be succeeded by Kate Ferry, the current director of investor relations and corporate affairs at Dixons Carphone.

Ferry has been with electricals retailer Dixons Carphone for seven years. Prior to that she was a retail analyst at Merrill Lynch and an audit manager at PwC.

TalkTalk founder and chairman Charles Dunstone took over the running of the British telecoms operator in May when Dido Harding stepped down as chief executive. ​ (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)