Jan 8 TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc :

* Acquisition of blinkbox and Tesco broadband

* Assets have been acquired free of debt and as a single transaction for cash

* Integration of blinkbox with our existing TV business is expected to begin immediately with benefits of restructuring combined platform and revenue synergies expected to flow from end of calendar 2015

* Have also acquired Tesco's broadband and voice base (c75,000 broadband and c20,000 voice households)

* Customers will be transferred across to TalkTalk network over coming months