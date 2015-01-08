UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 8 TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc :
* Acquisition of blinkbox and Tesco broadband
* Assets have been acquired free of debt and as a single transaction for cash
* Integration of blinkbox with our existing TV business is expected to begin immediately with benefits of restructuring combined platform and revenue synergies expected to flow from end of calendar 2015
* Have also acquired Tesco's broadband and voice base (c75,000 broadband and c20,000 voice households)
* Customers will be transferred across to TalkTalk network over coming months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources