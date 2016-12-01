Dec 1 A cyber attack on Talktalk Telecom Group broadband affected "a small number of customer routers" on Thursday, the company said in a statement.

"Along with other Internet Service Providers in the UK and abroad, we are taking steps to review the potential impacts of the Mirai worm", Talktalk said, adding it has put additional controls in place.

Mirai is a malicious software which in October cut off access to some of the world's best known websites, including Twitter and Spotify.

A cyber attack hit Britian's Post Office broadband customers on Sunday, affecting some types of routers, Post Office said.

The company added, "although this did result in service problems... no personal data or devices have been compromised. We have identified the source of the problem and implemented a resolution."

Britain's Telegraph newspaper said 100,000 Post Office customers were affected. bit.ly/2fQdKJM.

On Tuesday the German government and commercial security experts said hundreds of thousands of Deutsche Telekom customers suffered internet outages as a result of a worldwide attempt to hijack routing devices. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)