LONDON Oct 27 A youth arrested in Northern Ireland on Monday in connection with a cyber attack on telecoms company TalkTalk last week has been bailed, police said on Tuesday.

"A 15-year-old youth, arrested in County Antrim yesterday as part of the investigation into the alleged theft of data from the firm Talk Talk, has been released on bail pending further enquiries," Northern Ireland police said.

The attack, which experts said appeared to use well-establish hacking techniques, resulted in the theft of data from among the 4 million customers of the phone and broadband provider.

The investigation was continuing, the police said.

