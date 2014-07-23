LONDON, July 23 British broadband provider TalkTalk said it had added 185,000 subscribers to its TV service in its first quarter, taking its base to more than 1.1 million and helping revenue rise 3.1 percent to 434 million pounds ($741 million).

The company, which serves the value segment of the market, said on Wednesday it added 10,000 net broadband customers, in line with the expectations of analysts at Jefferies, and said it was on track to meet its targets for the year.

