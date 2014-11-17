(Adds CEO comments, shares. Refiled to fix punctuation in
paragraph 9)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON Nov 17 British broadband provider
TalkTalk Telecom Group said on Monday it had signed an
agreement to use Telefonica's O2 network to provide
mobile phone services to its customers, including for the first
time 4G mobile broadband.
The company's previous partner as a mobile virtual network
operator (MVNO) was Vodafone, for a service that had
348,000 customers at the end of September, some 9.5 percent of
TalkTalk's broadband base.
Chief Executive Dido Harding said the new deal included 4G
coverage, and in the longer term a combination of the O2 network
with "femtocell" technology deployed by TalkTalk to give cheaper
mobile coverage within customers' homes.
"It gives us strong commercial terms to accelerate the
growth of our mobile business and it gives us access to 4G going
forward," she said.
TalkTalk, along with rivals BT and Virgin Media
, is offering a bundle of fixed-line, broadband, TV and
mobile services to boost revenue and improve customer loyalty.
Mobile operators are moving onto the same territory from the
opposite direction, with Vodafone saying last week it would
launch home broadband and TV.
Meanwhile broadband market leader BT is preparing for a
bigger push into mobile services next year, creating a hybrid
network made up of 4G radio spectrum which it already owns, EE's
network under an MVNO deal, and wireless
links inside and outside customers' homes to offload mobile
traffic onto its fixed line network.
TalkTalk, which targets the value segment of the market,
plans something similar.
"We have 4.2 million homes with a TalkTalk router sitting in
them. We can put a femtocell, a little mini mast, on the back of
that router and use our fixed-line network to offload calls and
data," Harding said.
"BT is working on the same thing, Virgin is working on the
same thing. What this means is quad play is genuinely emerging."
TalkTalk's shares were trading up 0.9 percent at 292.5 pence
at 0836 GMT.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)