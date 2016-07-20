LONDON, July 20 TalkTalk, the British
broadband provider that was hit by hackers last year, said it
had lost 9,000 broadband customers in the first quarter compared
with a year ago, resulting in a 0.4 percent dip in revenue.
The company said, however, that trading was in line with its
plans, aided by 48,000 additional mobile customers and 36,000
superfast broadband fibre connections in the three months to
end-June.
It reiterated its expectation to grow revenue modestly over
the full year, and produce core earnings of between 320 million
pounds ($419.14 million) and 360 million pounds.
($1 = 0.7635 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle)