LONDON Feb 3 British broadband supplier
TalkTalk posted a 4.2 percent rise in third-quarter
revenue, broadly in line with market expectations, after it
recorded its strongest combined take-up of mobile, TV and fibre
offers.
The group, which posted revenue of 449 million pounds, said
50,000 people had taken mobile, 115,000 TV and 88,000 fibre,
while its broadband base rose by 15,000.
Chief Executive Dido Harding said TalkTalk was ideally
positioned with a value offer of broadband, TV, phone and mobile
services in an industry undergoing major changes.
TalkTalk's bigger rival BT is in talks to buy the
country's biggest mobile operator EE, which will also give it a
"quad play" offer.
