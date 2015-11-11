* Puts costs of cyber attack at 30-35 mln stg
* Increases dividend, reflecting its long-term confidence
* Says saw a spike in defections, but positive signs since
* Shares up 12 pct
(Adds CEO comment, shares, analyst reaction)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Nov 11 Britain's TalkTalk put
the cost of last month's cyber attack at 30 million to 35
million pounds ($45.43 million-$53.00 million), and said it was
too soon to gauge the impact on customer numbers, although it
did see an immediate spike in defections.
Chief Executive Dido Harding said it had been a "challenging
time" for the broadband company's 4 million customers.
"We obviously saw an immediate bounce in customers wishing
to cancel their direct debits and to churn, but we saw those
leading indicators come back down quite quickly," she said in an
interview on Wednesday.
"The early signs are encouraging that we are doing the right
thing."
Harding took to the airwaves to warn TalkTalk's customers
that personal details, including bank account and credit card
numbers, could have been stolen within hours of the attack on
Oct. 21.
Only 157,000 customers were affected, it later said, but
Harding had no regrets about going public so soon.
"When businesses do what's right for customers throughout
they actually emerge much stronger as a result," she said.
Harding was positive about TalkTalk's prospects, and she
said, notwithstanding the attack, earnings would rise in the
second half.
"We are raising our interim dividend as we guided by 15
percent on the back of our confidence on the medium- and
long-term trajectory of the business," she said.
"We expect to see a material step-up in EBITDA (earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) in the
second half and expect to grow the final dividend by 15 percent
as well."
Shares in the company, which have lost a quarter of their
value since the attack, were up 12 percent at 244 pence at 0852
GMT.
Analysts had said the company could scrap its interim
dividend.
Barclays said there were "optimistic early indications of
the impact of the cyber attack". It cut its estimate for
full-year earnings to 275 million pounds from 300 million.
TalkTalk said revenue for the six months to Sept. 30 grew
4.7 percent to 912 million pounds, helped by customers taking
more services like mobile and television.
Core earnings, however, fell 18 percent to 90 million
pounds, and the company's broadband base fell by 80,000 after it
disconnected 72,000 customers for non-payment.
($1 = 0.6603 pounds)
(Editing by Sarah Young and Louise Heavens)