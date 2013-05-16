LONDON May 16 British telecoms operator Talk
Talk said it was "firmly on track" to achieve its
targets after demand for its new TV and mobile services helped
the once struggling group to return to revenue growth in the
fourth quarter.
The group, which competes with BT, Virgin Media
and BSkyB, said revenue grew 1.4 percent in the
final three months as it added 10,000 net new customers, its
second quarter of positive net additions.
"This has been a momentous year for TalkTalk, which is now a
fundamentally better business than it was three years ago,"
Chief Executive Dido Harding said.
"In the year we have returned our customer base to growth,
successfully launched TV and mobile handsets, grown TalkTalk
Business, and returned to year-on-year revenue growth in the
final quarter."
TalkTalk, which is aimed at the value end of the market,
launched a YouView digital television service in September,
designed to increase customer loyalty and to enable it to
compete with the likes of BSkyB and BT which offer their
customers multiple services.
TalkTalk added 150,000 TV subscribers in the period, taking
the subscriber base to 230,000, growing the business at a rate
of 12,000 per week. It also added 23,000 customers to its new
mobile service, taking the base to 175,000.
Overall, the group posted full-year revenue at 1.7 billion
pounds, down 1 percent but in line with forecasts. Headline core
earnings were also broadly in line with forecasts at 290 million
pounds.