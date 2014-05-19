May 19 China's Talkweb Information System Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 90 percent stake in mobile games provider HRG Technology for 810 million yuan ($129.95 million) via cash and share issue

* Says shares to resume trading on May 20

Source text in Chinese:link.reuters.com/tar49v; link.reuters.com/var49v

