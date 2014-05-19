Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 19 China's Talkweb Information System Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 90 percent stake in mobile games provider HRG Technology for 810 million yuan ($129.95 million) via cash and share issue
* Says shares to resume trading on May 20
Source text in Chinese:link.reuters.com/tar49v; link.reuters.com/var49v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2334 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)