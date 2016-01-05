Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 5 Talkweb Information System :
* Says to sell 6 percent stake in its unit, which is a media company, to unit's shareholder for 1.5 million yuan
* Says decreasing its stake to 45 percent from 51 percent in the media company
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2uPOas
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order