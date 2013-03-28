March 28 Tallgrass Energy Partners LP filed with
U.S. regulators to raise up to $315.2 million through an initial
public offering of its common units.
The limited partnership, formed by Tallgrass Development to
own, operate, buy and develop midstream energy assets, did not
reveal how many units it would sell or their expected price.
Barclays and Citigroup are the lead underwriters of the
offering, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission. ()
Tallgrass Energy Partners currently provides natural gas
transportation and storage services in the Rocky Mountain and
Midwest regions of the United States and processing services in
Wyoming.
Tallgrass Development, a provider of midstream energy
services, bought a portfolio of midstream energy assets from
Kinder Morgan Energy Partners for about $1.8 billion in
November.
Tallgrass Energy Partners plans to list its units on the New
York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TEP."
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $42 million on
revenue of $255.6 million in 2012.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.