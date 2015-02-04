Feb 4 Tallink Grupp AS :

* Says in Jan. 2015 it transported 538,929 passengers, down 4 pct versus Jan. 2014

* Says in Jan. 2015 transported trucks and trailers decreased by almost 4 pct to 23,702 units and number of passenger vehicles decreased by almost 5 pct to 68,006 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)