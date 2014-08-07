Aug 7 Henan Taloph Pharmaceutical Stock Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire stakes in two medicine firms for a combined 516 million yuan (83.75 million US dollar) via cash and share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 172 million yuan in private placement of share to fund acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on Aug 8

