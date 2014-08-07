BRIEF-Moleculin receives Orphan Drug designation for Annamycin to treat acute myeloid leukemia
* Moleculin receives Orphan Drug designation for Annamycin for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 7 Henan Taloph Pharmaceutical Stock Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire stakes in two medicine firms for a combined 516 million yuan (83.75 million US dollar) via cash and share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 172 million yuan in private placement of share to fund acquisition
* Says shares to resume trading on Aug 8
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1kKeB0h; bit.ly/1kKeBxc
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1614 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
