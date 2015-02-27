HELSINKI Feb 27 Troubled Finnish nickel miner
Talvivaara on Friday said talks with potential buyers
continued, but added there was "substantial uncertainty" that a
deal could be found that would keep its mine running in the
Northern Finland.
"On the date of this announcement, the negotiations... are
still on-going, and no further clarity has yet been received on
the continuance of the operations or on the entity to take over
the operations," the firm said in its interim report.
Last year, a Talvivaara subsidiary which holds all of the
group's mining assets applied for bankruptcy protection
following a drop in nickel prices, repeated production
disruptions and environmental damage.
The Finnish government earlier this week said it would set
aside a further 97 million euros to help restructure Talvivaara
if a private buyer is found, but might otherwise shut down the
mine.
