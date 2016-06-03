BRIEF-Illinois power generating company emerges from Chapter 11
* With Genco debt holder cooperation and approval, two-month long Genco reorganization eliminated $825 million of unsecured Genco bonds
HELSINKI, June 3 Troubled Talvivaara Mining Company said on Friday it may face bankruptcy after the Finnish government's decision to pull back from a deal relating to some of its assets.
It said state-owned Terrafame was demanding an immediate payment of 12.8 million euros ($14.3 million) regarding Talvivaara's former nickel mine in northern Finland.
"There is a significant risk that Terrafame's demands endanger the continuance of the company's corporate restructuring proceedings and may lead to the bankruptcy of the company," Talvivaara said.
The government took control of the troubled mine last year, and Talvivaara has said it is looking to return to business with new mining projects. ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Adrian Croft)
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.