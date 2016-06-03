HELSINKI, June 3 Troubled Talvivaara Mining Company said on Friday it may face bankruptcy after the Finnish government's decision to pull back from a deal relating to some of its assets.

It said state-owned Terrafame was demanding an immediate payment of 12.8 million euros ($14.3 million) regarding Talvivaara's former nickel mine in northern Finland.

"There is a significant risk that Terrafame's demands endanger the continuance of the company's corporate restructuring proceedings and may lead to the bankruptcy of the company," Talvivaara said.

The government took control of the troubled mine last year, and Talvivaara has said it is looking to return to business with new mining projects. ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Adrian Croft)