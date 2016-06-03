(Adds comments, background)
HELSINKI, June 3 Finland's Talvivaara Mining
Company said on Friday it may face bankruptcy
following the Finnish government's decision to pull back from a
deal relating to a troubled nickel mine in northern Finland.
Talvivaara is the former owner of the mine which leaked
waste water in 2012 and faced serious production problems,
prompting the government to take control of it last year in a
bid to protect local jobs and the environment.
State-owned Terrafame Mining Company, which currently runs
the mine, said on Friday it would back out of a preliminary deal
which would have helped step up Talvivaara's debt restructuring.
It also demanded Talvivaara immediately pay it 12.8 million
euros ($14.3 million) of receivables.
"There is a significant risk that Terrafame's demands
endanger the continuance of the company's corporate
restructuring proceedings and may lead to the bankruptcy of the
company," Talvivaara said.
Talvivaara deputy CEO Pekka Erkinheimo told Reuters last
month the company has been looking to return to business with
new mining projects.
Talvivaara listed in London in 2007 with the aim of becoming
Europe's biggest nickel mine by pioneering a process of using
bacteria to extract nickel. But production problems were
compounded when the mine leaked waste water, raising the level
of uranium and other metals in nearby lakes and rivers.
The government last month started preparations for closing
down the loss-making mine in the absence of new investors,
putting about 950 jobs at the site at risk.
Talvivaara has about 80,000 Finnish shareholders and its
shares have been suspended from trading since 2014.
"The situation has looked bad for the company for a long
time, but this sounds like its story is close to an end. A
bankruptcy would of course mean that shareholders will lose
their investments for good," said Timo Rothovius, chairman of
the Finnish Shareholders' Association. ($1 = 0.8969 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Adrian Croft)