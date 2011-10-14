HELSINKI Oct 14 Talvivaara's outgoing chief executive Pekka Pera was quoted as saying the Finnish miner was not planning temporary lay-offs despite last week's output target cut and uncertainty over demand.

On Oct. 7, Talvivaara cut 7 its 2011 nickel output target, for the third time this year, and said founder and CEO Pera would retire in coming months, when a replacement was found.

"For a crisis situation like in 2008 we have a plan B ... At the moment we have no temporary lay-off plans," Pera said in an interview with business magazine Talouselama published on Friday.

Finnish legislation allows companies to use temporary lay-offs to adjust to weaker demand.

Pera said company's uranium extraction plan would succeed.

"I have no doubt in the success of the plan. From every aspect it is sensible, unless nuclear energy and x-raying will be stopped." (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Dan Lalor)