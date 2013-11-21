* Fails to raise liquidity for debt restructuring

* Says has enough cash to last through Q1 next year

* Minister says situation critical

* Shares fall 15 pct (Recasts with bankruptcy threat, comments from government and analyst)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Nov 21 Finnish miner Talvivaara edged closer to bankruptcy on Thursday after saying unnamed stakeholders had baulked at providing additional funds to help restructure debt of more than 300 million euros ($404 million).

Talvivaara, hurt by falling nickel prices and production problems, said it was assessing other funding options and could use its own cash to help it through the overhaul process. It said it had enough cash to last through the first quarter of 2014, but admitted bankruptcy was a possibility.

The company said last week it would seek a court-supervised overhaul after failing to raise more funds. It would also shut its metals recovery plant for about a month and discontinue ore production for six months.

In a statement on Thursday, it said it had sought 40 million euros to help restructure its debt but the stakeholders in question had turned this down.

The group has around 333 million euros in outstanding bonds. It also has 130 million of general purpose loans maturing next year.

Including loans and upfront payments from Belgium's Nyrstar and Canada-based uranium miner Cameco Corp, it ended the third quarter with 865.6 million euros in total liabilities.

It did not say who it had held it latest talks with. The government through its investment arm Solidium is the biggest shareholder with 17 percent. The fund had already said it did not want to provide any further support.

CRITICAL SITUATION

Nyrstar, which had said last week it was considering short-term financial help, said talks with Talvivaara were confidential and declined to elaborate.

The Finnish government said the breakdown of funding talks was regrettable but repeated it wouldn't bail out the company alone without private investor participation.

"The company is in a very challenging, even critical situation," Economic Affairs Minister Jan Vapaavuori wrote on his Facebook page.

Shares in the company, which last week dropped to a record low of 0.019 euros, were down 15 percent at 0.04 euros in Helsinki by late morning.

"It is pure speculation with this company ... Even if they were given the 40 million, it wouldn't help them for long. They need to raise a bigger package," said an analyst who declined to be named. "It does look difficult for them, unless the state steps in."

The district court of Espoo is expected to decide in coming weeks whether to allow the company to enter the overhaul process. Talvivaara said that if such an overhaul fails and no other options are available, it would expect to file for bankruptcy.

Talvivaara's mine is a major employer in the rural Kainuu region of northeast Finland. It was once hailed as a pioneer in cost-efficient mining, but has faced repeated setbacks from environmental troubles to operational hitches.

It has also been faced with a drop of more than a fifth in the price of nickel since the start of the year. ($1 = 0.7428 euros) (Additional reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels; Editing by David Holmes)