HELSINKI Nov 14 Finnish police are
probing whether miner Talvivaara committed a crime
when discharging waste water with high levels of sodium,
sulphate and manganese into lakes near its nickel mine in
eastern Finland.
Kari Pakanen, chief superintendent of police in Oulu, said
on Monday nearby residents and the local authority had asked
them to investigate the matter.
"We have received the notifications around
September-October. But the investigation has been started this
month," Pakanen said, adding the probe was expected to take
months.
The company said it has been discharging more than expected
sodium, sulphate and manganese from its mine in Sotkamo, an area
580 km northeast of Helsinki known for its ski slopes.
It has promised to improve water purification.
