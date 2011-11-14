* Authority says waste water contains too much sulphate,
sodium
* Talvivaara says no set limits for minerals in waste water
* Shares slide 4 percent
(Adds quotes, background)
By Terhi Kinnunen
HELSINKI, Nov 14 Finnish police are
probing whether miner Talvivaara broke the law when
discharging waste water with high levels of sodium, sulphate and
manganese into lakes near its nickel mine in eastern Finland.
Kari Pakanen, chief superintendent of police in Oulu, said
on Monday nearby residents and the local authority had asked
them to investigate.
"We have received the notifications around
September-October. But the investigation has been started this
month," Pakanen said, adding the probe was expected to take
months.
The company said it has been discharging more than expected
sodium, sulphate and manganese from its nickel and zinc mine in
Sotkamo, an area 580 km northeast of Helsinki known for its ski
slopes.
It has promised to improve water purification.
Shares in the company were down over 4 percent at 1329 GMT
at 207 pence.
The police investigation could delay Talvivaara's plans to
expand production and extract uranium as a by-product.
Pohjola analyst Jari Raisanen said extra costs and questions
about its reputation could also hurt the company.
"The negative news is weakening Talvivaara's corporate
image," he said. "Certainly there are costs from this, too."
SALTY LAKE
The authority overseeing Talvivaara's operations said waste
water samples in 2010 showed that high concentrations of
sulphate, sodium and manganese had turned a nearby freshwater
lake salty.
Ilkka Haataja, an environmental geologist at Kainuu centre
for economic development, transport and the environment, has
been monitoring Talvivaara. He says the worst of the run-off
appears to have been into lakes nearest to the mine.
There are 187,888 lakes in Finland and they are
interconnected, so any emissions will flow into rivers and lakes
downstream.
"Now the concentrations of manganese have markedly
decreased, but concentrations of sulphate and sodium are still
unacceptable high even though decreased about tenth of those in
2010," he said.
Talvivaara Chief Executive Pekka Pera, who is to step down
in the coming months, refused to comment on the police probe.
He said there were no set limits for the minerals in
question and that the firm is working to improve waste water
quality.
"Can this cause an environmental catastrophe? The answer is
no," he said.
"It is not realistic to say the mine should be closed due to
contamination of water, but as soon as possible limits must be
set for discharges," said Antti Lankinen, vice president at a
regional environmental association Sotkamon Luonto.
Authorities say high concentrations of salt can make lakes
inhospitable for fish and other species.
Haataja said in the most contaminated lake, Salminen, some
plankton had declined and other species increased.
Northern Finland's administrative agency is processing the
renewal of Talvivaara's environmental permit and a decision is
expected next year.
"There will certainly be new limits for substance
effluents," said agency chief Sami Koivula.
(Editing by David Cowell)