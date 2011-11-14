* Authority says waste water contains too much sulphate, sodium

* Talvivaara says no set limits for minerals in waste water

* Shares slide 4 percent (Adds quotes, background)

By Terhi Kinnunen

HELSINKI, Nov 14 Finnish police are probing whether miner Talvivaara broke the law when discharging waste water with high levels of sodium, sulphate and manganese into lakes near its nickel mine in eastern Finland.

Kari Pakanen, chief superintendent of police in Oulu, said on Monday nearby residents and the local authority had asked them to investigate.

"We have received the notifications around September-October. But the investigation has been started this month," Pakanen said, adding the probe was expected to take months.

The company said it has been discharging more than expected sodium, sulphate and manganese from its nickel and zinc mine in Sotkamo, an area 580 km northeast of Helsinki known for its ski slopes.

It has promised to improve water purification.

Shares in the company were down over 4 percent at 1329 GMT at 207 pence.

The police investigation could delay Talvivaara's plans to expand production and extract uranium as a by-product.

Pohjola analyst Jari Raisanen said extra costs and questions about its reputation could also hurt the company.

"The negative news is weakening Talvivaara's corporate image," he said. "Certainly there are costs from this, too."

SALTY LAKE

The authority overseeing Talvivaara's operations said waste water samples in 2010 showed that high concentrations of sulphate, sodium and manganese had turned a nearby freshwater lake salty.

Ilkka Haataja, an environmental geologist at Kainuu centre for economic development, transport and the environment, has been monitoring Talvivaara. He says the worst of the run-off appears to have been into lakes nearest to the mine.

There are 187,888 lakes in Finland and they are interconnected, so any emissions will flow into rivers and lakes downstream.

"Now the concentrations of manganese have markedly decreased, but concentrations of sulphate and sodium are still unacceptable high even though decreased about tenth of those in 2010," he said.

Talvivaara Chief Executive Pekka Pera, who is to step down in the coming months, refused to comment on the police probe.

He said there were no set limits for the minerals in question and that the firm is working to improve waste water quality.

"Can this cause an environmental catastrophe? The answer is no," he said.

"It is not realistic to say the mine should be closed due to contamination of water, but as soon as possible limits must be set for discharges," said Antti Lankinen, vice president at a regional environmental association Sotkamon Luonto.

Authorities say high concentrations of salt can make lakes inhospitable for fish and other species.

Haataja said in the most contaminated lake, Salminen, some plankton had declined and other species increased.

Northern Finland's administrative agency is processing the renewal of Talvivaara's environmental permit and a decision is expected next year.

"There will certainly be new limits for substance effluents," said agency chief Sami Koivula. (Editing by David Cowell)