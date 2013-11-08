HELSINKI Nov 8 Loss-making Finnish miner
Talvivaara does not plan to join the ranks of
stakeholders that have withdrawn from the Fennovoima nuclear
reactor project, the company's energy executive told Finnish
media on Friday.
The Fennovoima consortium's plans to build a reactor in
northern Finland has been shadowed by the departures of E.ON
and other original stakeholders, while the financial
problems of remaining owners such as steel company Outokumpu
and nickel and zinc miner Talvivaara have added to
the concerns.
"We want to be part of this project ... (but we) will make
our final decision once all conditions and (the project's)
financing details are known," Talvivaara's Harri Natunen told
the STT news agency.
Talvivaara on Thursday said it could face bankruptcy if its
investor talks fail. It currently owns 4 percent of the
Fennovoima consortium.
Fennovoima, which has about 60 members consisting mainly of
Finnish companies and utilities, is expected to announce next
week how many stakeholders remain willing to proceed with the
project. The plant is expected to cost up to 6 billion euros ($8
billion).
The reactor is due to be built in Pyhajoki by Russia's
Rosatom and begin operating in 2024.
($1 = 0.7491 euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)