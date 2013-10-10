* Company hit by low nickel price, production problems
* Biggest shareholder undecided on further investment
* Shares fall over 20 percent to record low
By Terhi Kinnunen
HELSINKI, Oct 10 Finnish nickel miner Talvivaara
warned on Thursday it needs another cash injection
just six months after its last fundraising, prompting its
biggest shareholder to say it was not sure whether to invest
more in the company.
Its shares, already down around 80 percent in the past year,
fell a further 20 percent to a record low of 0.0772 euros on the
Helsinki bourse on concerns about the group's viability.
Talvivaara's troubled Sotkamo mine in eastern Finland, its
only mine, was intended to exploit the potential of an
innovative technology using bacteria to more cheaply extract
nickel from relatively low-grade ore.
But the mine has suffered repeated problems, including a
waste water leak and disruptions related to heavy rain last
year. It has also been undermined by a near 20 percent slump in
the price of nickel this year, caused by a global glut of the
metal, mainly used in alloys such as stainless steel.
"Taxpayers' money seems to be the only remaining channel to
keep this company going. And that makes no sense," said Jukka
Oksaharju at brokerage Nordnet. "On financial grounds, I would
put this company to sleep. It is an eternal abyss of share
issues."
Talvivaara launched a round of cost cuts in June, aiming to
cut or temporarily lay off around 250 people, or around 40
percent of its workforce. It currently has around 510 employees.
"In order to secure sufficient financial flexibility and
liquidity ... we are now assessing all available options for
additional funding," said Chief Executive Pekka Pera in a
statement.
Any fresh fundraising would come after the company in April
raised 261 million euros ($353 million) in a rights issue of new
stock. The group said it needed further funds given prolonged
weakness in the nickel price and limited success in boosting
production at Sotkamo.
Pera did not specify how the company, whose main customer is
Norilsk Nickel, might raise funds this time round and
did not say how much it might need.
Finnish state fund Solidium, which took part in the earlier
fundraising and is the biggest investor with a 17 percent stake,
said the miner's results had been a disappointment and it had
not yet decided whether to provide more financing.
"Talvivaara has so far not met our expectations of
profitability," said Solidium's investment director Hanna
Masala. "There is no decision on the matter."
The fund wrote down 679 million euros earlier this month due
to the poor performance of its investments in Talvivaara and
Finnish metals companies including Outokumpu and
Rautaruukki.
INDUSTRY PIONEER
Pera, who founded the company and is the second-biggest
shareholder, declined to say whether he would bet more of his
own money in the mine. Pension fund Varma, the third-biggest
shareholder, declined to comment.
The Sotkamo mine was considered an industry pioneer for its
use of bacteria to extract nickel, a process known as bioheap
leaching. But it has repeatedly missed production targets due to
various production glitches.
Pera bought the rights to the mine in 2004 for one euro from
his former employer Outokumpu, which had thought the nickel
content at the mine's deposits to be too small to turn a profit,
while Pera believed large-scale bioheap leaching would make it
viable.
He stepped down from the CEO role in April 2012 but was
reinstalled in mid-November to take control of the mine
following revelations it had leaked high concentrations of
metals and salty water into nearby lakes and streams.
Talvivaara has suffered negative free cash flow for much of
the past five years, Reuters data shows, including an outflow of
81 million euros in the six months through June.
It ended the second quarter with 101 million euros in cash
and cash equivalents. It has a total of 860 million euros in
total liabilities, including a revolver bond of 130 million
euros maturing in November next year.
Markus Liimatainen, an analyst at brokerage FIM, said it
could prove difficult for Talvivaara to find new financing due
to disappointments over its slow ramp-up of production from
Sotkamo.
The company, which said it produced 2,595 tonnes of nickel
in the third quarter, had said in August it expected a
substantial improvement in production from the first half of the
year when it produced around 4,500 tonnes.
That compares with an earlier 2013 production forecast of
18,000 tonnes, which it had to withdraw in July.
($1 = 0.7398 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko
Ando and David Holmes)