By Terhi Kinnunen
SOTKAMO, Finland, April 10 Talvivaara
CEO Pekka Pera still has the one euro coin he used to
buy the rights to ore deposits at the company's nickel mine in
Sotkamo, eastern Finland, a decade ago.
While the previous owner saw no future for the site, Pera
was so sure it would succeed with the help of a pioneering
metals extraction process called bioheapleaching that he bought
the coin back as a keepsake.
But after waste water leaked last year, pushing up uranium
levels in nearby lakes and rivers, and repeated failures to meet
production targets, the mine is now saddled with debt and
burning through cash. Investors are uncertain whether they will
ever see a profit from what is supposed to become Europe's
biggest nickel mine.
A new leak from its waste pond last Sunday was the latest in
a series of troubles which analysts say show the company has
overestimated the benefits of the rarely-used bioheapleaching
method, and underestimated its risks.
"During the last three to four years, there have been so
many problems and they haven't had success in ramping up
production," said Pohjola analyst Jari Raisanen. "I think nobody
really knows what the future is."
On a recent Friday, Talvivaara opened the mine to several
hundred mostly local people as part of a public relations drive
following the spill last November. A harsh chemical odour hung
in the air as they entered the snow-covered site.
Pera, a burly 48-year-old in an orange jacket and rubber
boots, listened patiently to the visitors' complaints and
queries before replying to each.
"We have become more humble," he said. The latest leak was
contained in the mine by safety dams but last year's accident
sent 200,000 cubic metres of waste water downstream, raising
uranium levels in nearby waters and prompting a public outcry.
Uranium is extracted along with other metals from the ore at
Sotkamo, and is currently treated as waste.
CONFIDENT DEMEANOUR
Pera founded the company a decade ago, using his confident
demeanour and experience that includes stints in Ireland,
Australia and at steel maker Outokumpu, to persuade
international investors to back his plans.
Outokumpu, the previous owner of the site around 500 km (300
miles) northeast of Helsinki, didn't see it as viable for mining
and sold the rights for the symbolic euro.
But Pera believed it would be profitable with large-scale
bioheapleaching. The company pitched this method as more
cost-efficient and environmentally-friendly than traditional
smelting as it takes advantage of natural microbial reactions to
accelerate the process of separating metal from ore.
The method, which involves crushing the ore into small
grains and sprinkling them with a solution containing sulphuric
acid, had been used in gold and copper mines but Sotkamo was the
first to try it with nickel.
Talvivaara shares listed in London in 2007, the year nickel
prices peaked around $51,800 per tonne, and markets hailed the
company as Finland's new star. Today nickel trades at not much
more than $16,000.
NOT JUST BAD LUCK
Troubles started right away, however, with local people
complaining of a rotten egg-like smell and of dust emissions.
Some reported rashes after swimming in nearby lakes. Last year,
a worker died after inhaling high levels of hydrogen sulphide.
The problems weren't just environmental. A crushing system
required rebuilding in 2009, halting output for months. In 2010,
problems at a hydrogen plant again stopped work, and the company
has constantly missed production targets since then.
Last year Talvivaara repeatedly cut its target from an
original 25,000-30,000 tonnes, and actual production was under
13,000 tonnes. It forecasts this will pick up to 18,000 tonnes
this year, still far short of its full annual target of 50,000
which Pera says will probably be reached by 2017-2018.
Analysts say the frequency of the setbacks show Talvivaara's
problems aren't just bad luck. Cailey Barker, mining analyst at
Numis Securities, said the company was trying to achieve levels
of nickel extraction possible only for bigger organisations.
"It is a 40 million pound company doing something a major
should be having a crack at," Barker said. "It was very easy to
look at the headline numbers and get fooled - 50,000 tonnes
looks great on paper but it just doesn't work."
Some analysts say initial tests of the bioheapleaching
process may have been too limited to reveal problems that are
inevitable with such large-scale production.
Many also say Talvivaara lacked adequate back-up plans to
deal with the unexpected, such as heavy rains that also
disrupted production last year. The company says it has been
improving operations, particularly around water management.
BUYING TIME
Talvivaara's fourth-quarter operating loss totalled 57
million euros ($74.4 million), including 23 million euros in
costs related to the November leak. Such costs, along with the
halts to production, forced it to make a cash call of 261
million euros from shareholders last month.
The cash, secured with backing from state investment fund
Solidium and mutual pension insurance firm Varma, is expected to
help lower its debt levels and allow the mine to keep running
for the next year or so.
But analysts say its survival beyond that depends on being
able to push up production and roll over around 225 million
euros in bonds maturing in 2015. These 4 percent bonds now trade
with a 27.4 percent yield, up from less than 10 percent a year
ago.
Pera is contrite about the problems but remains optimistic.
Last month he told Reuters that cash flow will turn positive
next year after a negative 32.7 million euros in 2012, even if
nickel prices stay low. The company has not changed its outlook
since the weekend leak which it says has been fixed.
Markets are sceptical. Talvivaara shares hit a record low on
Monday of 13 pence in London and 0.1555 euros in Helsinki after
the latest leak. Despite bouncing back on news it had been
nearly fixed, they remain down more than 90 percent from their
2011 highs.
Investors who have stayed loyal say they were encouraged by
Solidium's support. Quorum Fund portfolio manager Marko
Kyyronen, who holds Talvivaara bonds in his portfolio, said such
a project of "national importance" warranted a long-term stance.
But he also said the most recent leak had worried investors
who took part in the latest rights issue, the company's third.
"After this, it will be very difficult to organise new share
issues," he said.