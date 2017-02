HELSINKI, Sept 26 Finnish miner Talvivaara said on Monday there were higher levels of nitrate, sulphite and manganese coming out of its plant in northern Finland than previously expected.

Talvivaara promised to better clean its waste waters.

"Process waters have been discovered to contain higher quantities of these minerals than what was estimated in the original application" for environmental permit, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)