(Adds missing "no" in fifth paragraph)

* Environment minister urges Talvivaara to clean waste waters

* Talvivaara CEO says situation has improved

HELSINKI, Nov 15 The Finnish environment minister urged miner Talvivaara to improve waste water purification swiftly or its production could be halted.

Police are probing whether Talvivaara committed a crime when discharging waste water with high levels of sodium, sulphate and manganese into lakes near its nickel and zinc mine in eastern Finland.

"Things must be fixed quickly, (or) if that is not possible, the law enables halting operations," Minister of the environment Ville Niinisto said in a radio interview with Finnish public broadcaster YLE.

He added companies cannot cause significant harm to the environment in Finland without consequences, but said it was the job of the police and local authority to decide what actions to take.

Talvivaara CEO Pekka Pera responded by saying the company has been able to lower the levels of the minerals in waste waters and said the local authority had said a few weeks ago there was no need to halt Talvivaara's operations.

"A person has demanded the mine to be closed and the overseeing authority has probed the matter and said there is no reason to close the mine," Pera told Reuters. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by David Holmes)