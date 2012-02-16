* Plans to issue 24,589,050 new shares, approximately 10 pct
of existing shares
* Names Harri Natunen as CEO, Pekka Pera to be Executive
Chairman
* 2011 operating profit 30.9 mln euros vs 25.5 mln year-ago
* Debt-to-equity ratio 141.3 pct vs 81.7 pct
* Shares fall 13 pct
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Sarah Young
LONDON, Feb 16 Finnish miner Talvivaara
plans to issue $108 million of new shares,
roughly 10 percent of its current total, fuelling fresh worries
over its cash consumption and debt.
Analysts said that while the sale of new shares would help
improve its balance sheet and help it ramp up production, it
would do comparatively little to ease a debt-to-equity ratio
that rose to 141.3 percent in 2011.
The miner will place new shares at 280 pence, via an
accelerated bookbuild, if the sale is approved by shareholders
at a meeting on March 12.
The London-listed shares fell 12 percent to 290.9 pence.
"The low price of the new shares is what pushed the market
price down," said FIM analyst Markus Liimatainen. "I personally
didn't think that they would place new shares anymore, because
they seemed to be on a way to start making money in 2012."
But he also said the shares could stabilise at around
current levels given the stronger equity structure and improved
outlook.
Talvivaara, which has pioneered the commercial use of a
technique to extract nickel using bacteria, on Thursday
announced a 21 percent increase in full-year operating profit
and said it was confident of meeting its 2012 production targets
after a bumper fourth quarter.
The company held cash of 40 million euros ($52 million) on
its books at the end of 2011, down from 165.6 million a year
earlier, and has forecast 2012 operating expenditure of 250
million euros and capital expenditure of 40 to 50 million.
Talvivaara was buffeted last year by a string of setbacks,
including frozen production lines during a cold snap and
unscheduled downtime due to now-resolved problems with its
metals recovery process.
After its last target cut in October, its chief executive
said he would step down, citing the company's shift from
start-up to steady-state operation.
On Thursday, it named industry veteran Harri Natunen as its
new chief executive, replacing founder and key shareholder Pekka
Pera. Pera will become executive chairman.
Natunen, a former zinc executive at stainless steel producer
Outokumpu, joins Talvivaara from Swedish miner
Boliden, where he is currently director of zinc
production and business development.
Pera stepped down after the company slashed its output
targets several times in 2011, but chief financial officer Saila
Miettinen-Lähde said she was confident the company would meet
its targets this year.
"We see it as a very realistic target," she told Reuters in
an interview. She said last month the miner had a "very good
chance" of being cash flow positive in 2012.
Some analysts were sceptical about a quick turnaround.
"In our view, the bio heap leaching technology that the
company is using is failing to perform according to expectations
and we see limited scope for turnaround in 2012," Collins
Stewart analysts said in a note.
BUILDING UP PRODUCTION
The funds raised from the placing will be used to pay for
the ramp-up of operations to help meet its 2012 production
target of 25,000-30,000 tonnes of nickel. The miner produced
16,087 tonnes of nickel in 2011, and 31,815 tonnes of zinc.
"We retain our positive stance on Talvivaara, but do
highlight the ongoing operational challenges which will greet
Natunen on his arrival next month," said Seymour Pierce analyst
Asa Bridle.
The group's operating profit rose to 30.9 million euros from
25.5 million a year ago, though its core profit was broadly flat
on margins that shrank to 33.5 percent from 50.9 percent.
The company said it already had irrevocable undertakings
from its four largest shareholders to buy the new shares,
including outgoing chief executive Pera, who owns a 23 percent
stake in the firm.
"We're looking for increased financial flexibility and
allowing us potentially to further enhance and improve our
balance sheet," Miettinen-Lahde said of the placing.
"Provided everything operationally goes as planned we can
also look into some vertical integration in energy investment."
The company would consider energy investments in wind and
nuclear power, she said.
Miettinen-Lähde said it was unlikely that the company would
use the new funds to exercise an option it has over a stake in
Outokumpu, Natunen's former employer, which expires
at the end of March.
"Given the market situation at the moment, as well as the
option prices and the timing we see it as currently unlikely
that we would exercise the option," she said.
"The main fact remains that over some period of time we
certainly wish to gain full ownership of the subsidiary. That is
the target in the long term."
