* Plans to issue 24,589,050 new shares, approximately 10 pct of existing shares

* Names Harri Natunen as CEO, Pekka Pera to be Executive Chairman

* 2011 operating profit 30.9 mln euros vs 25.5 mln year-ago

* Debt-to-equity ratio 141.3 pct vs 81.7 pct

* Shares fall 13 pct (Adds analyst's comments, updates share move)

By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Sarah Young

LONDON, Feb 16 Finnish miner Talvivaara plans to issue $108 million of new shares, roughly 10 percent of its current total, fuelling fresh worries over its cash consumption and debt.

Analysts said that while the sale of new shares would help improve its balance sheet and help it ramp up production, it would do comparatively little to ease a debt-to-equity ratio that rose to 141.3 percent in 2011.

The miner will place new shares at 280 pence, via an accelerated bookbuild, if the sale is approved by shareholders at a meeting on March 12.

The London-listed shares fell 12 percent to 290.9 pence.

"The low price of the new shares is what pushed the market price down," said FIM analyst Markus Liimatainen. "I personally didn't think that they would place new shares anymore, because they seemed to be on a way to start making money in 2012."

But he also said the shares could stabilise at around current levels given the stronger equity structure and improved outlook.

Talvivaara, which has pioneered the commercial use of a technique to extract nickel using bacteria, on Thursday announced a 21 percent increase in full-year operating profit and said it was confident of meeting its 2012 production targets after a bumper fourth quarter.

The company held cash of 40 million euros ($52 million) on its books at the end of 2011, down from 165.6 million a year earlier, and has forecast 2012 operating expenditure of 250 million euros and capital expenditure of 40 to 50 million.

Talvivaara was buffeted last year by a string of setbacks, including frozen production lines during a cold snap and unscheduled downtime due to now-resolved problems with its metals recovery process.

After its last target cut in October, its chief executive said he would step down, citing the company's shift from start-up to steady-state operation.

On Thursday, it named industry veteran Harri Natunen as its new chief executive, replacing founder and key shareholder Pekka Pera. Pera will become executive chairman.

Natunen, a former zinc executive at stainless steel producer Outokumpu, joins Talvivaara from Swedish miner Boliden, where he is currently director of zinc production and business development.

Pera stepped down after the company slashed its output targets several times in 2011, but chief financial officer Saila Miettinen-Lähde said she was confident the company would meet its targets this year.

"We see it as a very realistic target," she told Reuters in an interview. She said last month the miner had a "very good chance" of being cash flow positive in 2012.

Some analysts were sceptical about a quick turnaround.

"In our view, the bio heap leaching technology that the company is using is failing to perform according to expectations and we see limited scope for turnaround in 2012," Collins Stewart analysts said in a note.

BUILDING UP PRODUCTION

The funds raised from the placing will be used to pay for the ramp-up of operations to help meet its 2012 production target of 25,000-30,000 tonnes of nickel. The miner produced 16,087 tonnes of nickel in 2011, and 31,815 tonnes of zinc.

"We retain our positive stance on Talvivaara, but do highlight the ongoing operational challenges which will greet Natunen on his arrival next month," said Seymour Pierce analyst Asa Bridle.

The group's operating profit rose to 30.9 million euros from 25.5 million a year ago, though its core profit was broadly flat on margins that shrank to 33.5 percent from 50.9 percent.

The company said it already had irrevocable undertakings from its four largest shareholders to buy the new shares, including outgoing chief executive Pera, who owns a 23 percent stake in the firm.

"We're looking for increased financial flexibility and allowing us potentially to further enhance and improve our balance sheet," Miettinen-Lahde said of the placing.

"Provided everything operationally goes as planned we can also look into some vertical integration in energy investment."

The company would consider energy investments in wind and nuclear power, she said.

Miettinen-Lähde said it was unlikely that the company would use the new funds to exercise an option it has over a stake in Outokumpu, Natunen's former employer, which expires at the end of March.

"Given the market situation at the moment, as well as the option prices and the timing we see it as currently unlikely that we would exercise the option," she said.

"The main fact remains that over some period of time we certainly wish to gain full ownership of the subsidiary. That is the target in the long term." (Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Eero Vassinen; Editing by Erica Billingham and David Cowell)