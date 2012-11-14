(Removes stray word in headline)
* Leakage found at Sotkamo mine on Nov 4
* Company says no more leaking expected, hopes to restart
plant
* Investors expect more share issues
* Stocks jump after falling heavily in recent sessions
HELSINKI, Nov 14 Talvivaara
said its nickel mine in eastern Finland had stopped leaking
waste water, sending its shares sharply higher on hopes it has
gained control over an environmental fiasco.
The company still needs permission from local authorities to
restart its metals recovery plant, which has been offline since
the leak was discovered on Nov. 4. Authorities have since found
high concentrations of metals in nearby streams.
"No further release of the leakage water outside the mine
area is anticipated," Talvivaara said on Wednesday.
The shares surged 17 percent to 97.45 pence in London and 12
percent to 1.21 euros on the Helsinki bourse by 1032 GMT. They
had fallen around 30 percent after the leak was found.
Authorities said on Tuesday they were not satisfied with the
company's earlier report, particularly regarding clean-up plans,
and that they wanted further details by Thursday before allowing
production to restart.
The company said it would provide those details later on
Wednesday.
The Finnish Environment Institute said water samples showed
levels of contamination high enough to kill fish.
It was the latest in a series of problems at the Sotkamo
mine, which was considered an industry pioneer for its use of
bacteria to extract nickel. Over the past year, it has been hit
by production disruptions, environmental problems and the death
of a worker.
The leak is seen as particularly costly due to the prolonged
production halt and the expected costs of the clean-up.
Talvivaara said last week it was considering options to raise
new funding, including convertible bonds and equity issues.
"We haven't yet gotten confirmation when they can start back
up again, which would be the next step in this thing, and then
also future financing needs - a lot of questions being asked,"
Liberum analyst Ben Davis said.
Analysts expect a new share issue, which could dilute the
value of existing shares, but they also expect help from the
Finnish government, which is already a major shareholder with a
9 percent stake.
Talvivaara said it would update its nickel production target
when it is allowed to restart the plant. It has repeatedly
lowered its output forecast this year due to weak prices and
production disruptions.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by David Holmes and Jane
Baird)